Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $148.63 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $148.63 million and $854,655.07 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 148,251,946 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.