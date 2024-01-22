Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Gencor Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ GENC opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.72.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.87 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 8.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
