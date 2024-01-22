Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ GENC opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.72.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.87 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 8.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries

About Gencor Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gencor Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Gencor Industries by 22.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.



Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

