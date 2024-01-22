General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,914 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for 4.1% of Certuity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Certuity LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $35,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,517,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.64 and a 200 day moving average of $115.99. General Electric has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $132.27.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

