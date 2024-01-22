Genpact (NYSE:G) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Genpact has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 103,311.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after buying an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,191,000 after buying an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $81,569,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

