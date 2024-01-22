Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stake Cut by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,034,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 222,213 shares during the period. Gentex comprises about 3.5% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Gentex were worth $131,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gentex by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Gentex by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Gentex by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.43. 383,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,152. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

