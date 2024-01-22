GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.41 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
