Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is ORG Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 2.0% of ORG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $1,881,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded down $9.79 on Monday, hitting $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,140,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225,047. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

