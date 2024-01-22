Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3.2% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 33.1% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $532,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.0% in the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 115,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $63.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

