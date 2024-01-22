Girard Partners LTD. Has $685,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.40 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

