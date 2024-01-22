Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 89,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 40,680 shares.The stock last traded at $38.93 and had previously closed at $38.32.

Global Industrial Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $354.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 141,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 95,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

