GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Barclays

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GDDY. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.88.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $108.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.29. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $108.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $41,438.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,550,345 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

