Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 3.6%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 532,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,392,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.30 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.04.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $668.13 million, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0115 per share. This is a positive change from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

