Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 2.0 %

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.