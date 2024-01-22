Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective on the stock.
Griffin Mining Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of GFM opened at GBX 94.17 ($1.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £173.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,354.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Griffin Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 72 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 100 ($1.27). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.02.
About Griffin Mining
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Griffin Mining
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Applied Digital’s 35% stock plunge an AI buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.