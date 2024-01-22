Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective on the stock.

Griffin Mining Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GFM opened at GBX 94.17 ($1.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £173.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,354.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Griffin Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 72 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 100 ($1.27). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.02.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

About Griffin Mining

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.