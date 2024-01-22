Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $6.76

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $6.98. Grifols shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 122,768 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.
Grifols Stock Up 3.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 106.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Grifols by 2,512.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 59.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 71.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.
