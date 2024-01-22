Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $6.76

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $6.98. Grifols shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 122,768 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Grifols alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GRFS

Grifols Stock Up 3.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 106.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Grifols by 2,512.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 59.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 71.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.