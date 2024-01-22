Grin (GRIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.29 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0877 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and $1.29 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00168804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.90 or 0.00580108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00058676 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00384436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00178239 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

