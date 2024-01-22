Grin Trading Up 5.8% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Grin has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and $1.44 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0841 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,020.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00169101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.36 or 0.00588106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00058389 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.00 or 0.00382313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00176314 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

