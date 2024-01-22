H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FUL. StockNews.com raised H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.25.

FUL stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $83.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 9.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 90.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter worth approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

