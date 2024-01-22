H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $31.82

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.82, but opened at $30.61. H World Group shares last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 256,623 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H World Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

H World Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. H World Group had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. H World Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in H World Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in H World Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in H World Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

