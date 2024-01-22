Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HALL opened at $0.86 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.14.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 231.53%. The company had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.