Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $0.86 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 231.53%. The company had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

About Hallmark Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.