Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.20

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 187437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.
Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22.
About Hang Seng Bank
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.
