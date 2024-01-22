HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $11.49 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $525.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.73.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 87,587 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 155,377 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

