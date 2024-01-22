HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $525.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.73.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 54.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 246.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.