HC Wainwright Boosts Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target to $7.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 106.91% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 38,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $385,652.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,166.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,432 shares of company stock worth $389,928. Corporate insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 112,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

