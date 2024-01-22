Head-To-Head Comparison: Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) vs. Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) and Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immutep has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Immutep’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics $372.37 million 9.47 -$236.57 million ($0.59) -20.39 Immutep $3.50 million 56.78 -$26.86 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Immutep has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amicus Therapeutics.

1.8% of Immutep shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Immutep shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amicus Therapeutics and Immutep, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Immutep 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $17.20, suggesting a potential upside of 42.98%. Immutep has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 276.11%. Given Immutep’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immutep is more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Immutep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics -46.61% -147.61% -23.79% Immutep N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Immutep beats Amicus Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data. The company also develops AT-GAA, a novel treatment paradigm for Pompe disease; and enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases. It has collaboration and license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital; University of Pennsylvania; and GlaxoSmithKline. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Immutep

(Get Free Report)

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system. Its LAG-3 immunotherapies are designed to harness and strengthen the power of patients' immune systems to fight cancer and autoimmune disease. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321) for the treatment of different types of cancers. The trials that efi is being evaluated in include TACTI-002, a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); TACTI-003, a Phase IIb clinical trial to treat HNSCC; and INSIGHT-003, a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC, as well as INSIGHT-005, a Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat solid tumors. In addition, it offers IMP761, an agonist of lymphocyte activation gene 3 for autoimmune disease; IMP701, an antagonist antibody that acts to stimulate T cell proliferation in cancer patients; and IMP731, a depleting antibody that removes T cells involved in autoimmunity. The company has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, CYTLIMIC Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Institute of Clinical Cancer Research, Merck KGaA, and EOC Pharma. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.