Head to Head Comparison: Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) versus FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Lichen China shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of FTI Consulting shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Lichen China alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lichen China and FTI Consulting, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lichen China 0 0 0 0 N/A FTI Consulting 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

FTI Consulting has a consensus price target of $240.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.81%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Lichen China.

This table compares Lichen China and FTI Consulting’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lichen China $33.58 million 1.34 $7.82 million N/A N/A FTI Consulting $3.34 billion 2.13 $235.51 million $6.76 29.63

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Lichen China.

Profitability

This table compares Lichen China and FTI Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lichen China N/A N/A N/A FTI Consulting 7.21% 14.02% 7.67%

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Lichen China on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lichen China

(Get Free Report)

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials. It also provides Lichen Education Accounting Practice System V1.0, a financial and taxation training software, and academic affairs management system to partnered institutions under the partnership agreements, as well as offers software installation, training, and after sales technical and maintenance support services. Lichen China Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Jinjiang, China.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers construction and environmental solutions, data and analytics, disputes, health solutions, and risk and investigation services. The Economic Consulting segment provides antitrust and competition economics, financial economics, and international arbitration services. The Technology segment offers corporate legal department consulting; e-discovery and expertise; and information governance, privacy, and security services. The Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communications, and public affairs services. The company serves aerospace and defense, agriculture, airlines and aviation, automotive and industrial, construction, energy, power and products, environmental solutions, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, hospitality, gaming and leisure, insurance, mining, private equity, public sector and government contracts, real estate, retail and consumer products, telecom, media and technology, and transportation and logistics industries. FTI Consulting, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lichen China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lichen China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.