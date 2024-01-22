Head to Head Comparison: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) & LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and LXP Industrial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.18%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and LXP Industrial Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $76.64 million 0.01 -$12.45 million ($48.51) 0.00 LXP Industrial Trust $321.24 million 8.64 $113.78 million $0.17 55.77

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -23.98% -506.22% -3.65% LXP Industrial Trust 16.02% 2.41% 1.36%

Risk & Volatility

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

