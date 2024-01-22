Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Gap Up to $42.01

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.01, but opened at $43.33. Helios Technologies shares last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 13,823 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. TheStreet cut Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.10 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading

