Helmerich & Payne (HP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP):

1/16/2024 – Helmerich & Payne was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/12/2024 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Helmerich & Payne was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

1/8/2024 – Helmerich & Payne was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

12/6/2023 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Helmerich & Payne Inc alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 76,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 123,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 39,820 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.