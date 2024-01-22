Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 161,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.51.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

