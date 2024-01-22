Heritage Investment Group Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Fortive by 683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.43. The stock had a trading volume of 914,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,163. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.