Heritage Investment Group Inc. Sells 7,527 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 9.6% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $35,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $187,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,515. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $37.47.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

