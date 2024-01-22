Heritage Investment Group Inc. Takes $2.17 Million Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 293,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,493. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.