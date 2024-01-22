Heritage Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,721. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $82.98.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
