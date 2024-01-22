Heritage Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,721. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $82.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4012 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.