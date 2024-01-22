Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $155.05

Shares of Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.05 and last traded at $154.80, with a volume of 18018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.35.

Hitachi Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $10.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter. Hitachi had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

