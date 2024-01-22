Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HOMB. Citigroup assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $24.61 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $245.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tracy French acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,070 shares of company stock worth $1,625,846 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $790,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,417,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,311,000 after purchasing an additional 42,920 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

