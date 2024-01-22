Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $7.87 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $7.87 or 0.00019545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $114.85 million and $7.01 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00055796 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00056538 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,586,794 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

