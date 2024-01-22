Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.07 million. On average, analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBNC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

