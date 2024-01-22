Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $161.99 and last traded at $159.97. Approximately 20,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 72,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $969.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The construction company reported $15.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.03 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 66.13% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 3,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $441,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,674.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 3,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $441,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,674.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $4,519,183.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,482.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,027. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 59,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,652,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

