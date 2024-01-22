HSBC Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $115.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at HSBC from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Raymond James raised their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Get NIKE alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.82. 2,544,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,341,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day moving average is $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.