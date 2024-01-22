Humana (NYSE:HUM) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $550.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $578.80.

NYSE:HUM opened at $401.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana has a one year low of $390.50 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

