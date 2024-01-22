Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

HUN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.44. 536,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. Huntsman has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

