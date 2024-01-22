HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.17. 407,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,670,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

HUYA Trading Down 13.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $707.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUYA Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in HUYA by 2,307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 142.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 14.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,158 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 235.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 770,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

