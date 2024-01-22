Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.50

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $67.50, with a volume of 20412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 690.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 47,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3,385.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 156,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 151,906 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

