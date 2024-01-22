ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in KLA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in KLA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 1.2 %

KLAC opened at $620.60 on Monday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $620.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KLA

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.