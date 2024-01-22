ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

MU stock opened at $88.72 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $88.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $472,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,969,814.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,110 shares of company stock worth $20,860,062. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.74.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

