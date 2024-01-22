ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Markel Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $195.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.32. The company has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.63.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

