ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $336,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 202.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,955,000 after acquiring an additional 468,376 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 553,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,866,313.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 553,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,866,313.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,555,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,475,598 shares of company stock valued at $202,464,451. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $141.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.90. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

