iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $149.23 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $2.06 or 0.00005092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $149.23 million and $86.17 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.01165032 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $158,314,020.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

