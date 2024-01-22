Illumina (ILMN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN):

1/18/2024 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2024 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2024 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2024 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2023 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $258.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/14/2023 – Illumina is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Illumina is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Illumina is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2023 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

12/11/2023 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.52. 829,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,795. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46, a PEG ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

